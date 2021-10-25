Volunteers needed across Maritimes for annual poppy campaign
Canada's annual poppy campaign begins Friday, but Maritime Royal Canadian Legion branches are having a challenge finding volunteers.
As was the case in 2020, volunteer numbers for the fundraiser have started out slow across the region.
John Stone, acting president of Somme Legion Branch 31 in Dartmouth, says he's still receiving confirmation from local businesses about whether or not campaign volunteers will be allowed inside certain premises.
"Some of the places that we go, I'm only finding out today that we're actually allowed in (with) the poppies," says Stone.
Last year, some businesses and facilities made the decision to pause participation in the poppy campaign citing COVID-19 concerns.
Harold Wright, president of the Jervis Bay Memorial Legion Branch 53 in Saint John, N.B., says volunteers are critical to the campaign's success.
"There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes before we even start," says Wright. "Getting the trays ready, getting all the poppies ready, bagged, counted."
Both Stone and Wright say the campaign will gladly accept offers to help, with anybody asked to contact their local Legion branch.
-
30 new COVID-19 cases, two new community outbreaks declared in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia man wanted on provincewide warrant: RCMPWest Hants RCMP Detachment has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with offences in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2020 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.
-
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed usersWhen a Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
-
Southern Manitoba residents celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren't COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.