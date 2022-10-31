Volunteers needed at Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins
Timmins homeless shelter Living Space is in “dire need” of volunteers for all of its services and is appealing to people in the area for help.
The shelter’s new engagement and education coordinator, Lisa Tremblay, said help is needed on the frontlines and behind-the-scenes.
People looking to support the drop-in centre or do community outreach will get extensive training to support people with a variety of needs and life circumstances, Tremblay said.
Those who would rather help in a more low-key way will be needed in the kitchen, as well as to help with clerical work and preparing harm reduction kits.
“If people are looking to make a difference, to help bring change, this can be a very rewarding organization to work for,” said Tremblay.
“At the end of the day, there’s no denying we’re going through a (homelessness) crisis, but the more hands that are here to help, then the better outcome we can have out there.”
High school students can also fulfill their volunteer hours at the shelter, with parent or guardian permission.
