Volunteers needed to help keep Osborne Village clean and usable for all

A local organization is calling on Winnipeggers to provide a helping hand to cleanup in the city over the next four months.

Osborne Village BIZ will be starting its community cleanup blitz at the end of the month.

The project, called 'It Takes a Village' have three weekly activities that volunteers can help with.

Lindsay Somers, the executive director of Osborne Village BIZ, said after a littering picking event last year on Earth Day, they received a number of inquiries on how they could help out more and keep the area clean.

"With one person and 11,000 people and 150 business, it's really, really difficult to keep up," said Somers.

As part of the program volunteers can help pick up litter on Sundays, wash windows on Wednesdays and help with landscaping on Thursdays.

"People that live in Osborne Village, love Osborne Village. They're here because they care about the walkability, they care about the connection to local businesses, they care about the public spaces."

Somers said anyone is welcome to help lend a hand.

"You can come once, once in a while or you can come more frequently if you want, if have a pal. It's definitely just show up when you feel like showing up and come roll up your sleeves and get to work."

Somers said Osborne Village is a special place for so many people in the city and it is important to come out and help keep the area clean.

The program kicks off on May 29 and runs until October.

More details can be found online.