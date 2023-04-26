Volunteers sift through half a million donations ahead of massive Victoria book sale

The Victoria Curling Club is buzzing with an army of volunteers sorting through hundreds of thousands of books, gearing up for a massive sale in support of island literacy.

About 500,000 books were donated over the weekend and now more than 100 volunteers will spend the next week and a half sorting through them ahead of the TC Book Sale, which will take place at the curling club next month.

"We had 200 pallets of books come in that we are in the process of sorting, so there is literally something for everyone at this sale," said TC Book Sale lead volunteer coordinator Mark Taylor.

"All of these books were donated by the general public," he said. "Last weekend they rolled up in their vehicles and donated these wonderful books."

Since its inception, the annual book drive has raised more than $6 million for literacy programs and school libraries on the South Island

"This all started 26 years ago when there was a funding cut to the school libraries and the Times Colonist, at that time, said we need to do something about this," said Taylor.

"And the feedback that we get from these programs are – it is vital, absolutely vital, that this sale and the funds keep coming in," he said.

The TC Book Sale runs May 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices range from $2 to $3 per item, with a vast collection of children’s books, novels and non-fiction titles to choose from.

"You’ve got everything from Art to Zoology," said Taylor.

"We’ve just started [sorting]. There definitely will be treasures for people to find," he said.

After the weekend sale, any books that go unpurchased will be offered to up island charities, non-profit groups and schools for free.