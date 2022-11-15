Volunteers urgently needed for Saturday's Help Santa Toy Parade in Ottawa

Santa Claus is in need of some elves to help with the Help Santa Toy Parade this weekend.

Organizers say they are "urgently seeking" additional volunteers to support parade route management at road blockades along the route.

"It's a great opportunity to watch the parade while helping a great cause. For high school students, this is a fun way to earn Community Involvement Hours," organizers said.

The 53rd Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. It will travel from Ottawa City Hall along Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street to Lansdowne.

Volunteers will be expected to arrive at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park at 8:30 a.m. Organizers say the expected completion of the event is 1:30 p.m.

To register to volunteer for the Help Santa Toy Parade, visit the website.