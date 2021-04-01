Vote delayed on Victoria councillor's motion to create sex abuse task force

In the wake of several high-profile sex assault allegations in Greater Victoria, a city councillor's motion to create a task force on the subject has been postponed.

The motion, brought to city council by Coun. Stephen Andrew, asks council to establish a ‘Task Force on Sexual Abuse’ to bring together survivors, advocates, and the justice system.

At Thursday morning’s Committee of the Whole meeting, however, a majority of councillors voted to delay discussion of the motion, instead directing city staff to head to the drawing board for further research on the matter.

“One of the action items has been to direct staff to look at the prevention of sexualized violence, particularly in the bar and restaurant industry,” says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

“Staff have engaged a consultant and are bringing a report back to council sometime within the next month.”

Helps says staff have been tasked with researching questions regarding the city’s jurisdiction on the topic of sexual assault, and how the city can better advocate for and support survivors.

Sexual assault survivors and advocates say the delay is disheartening, noting a comparable motion was made in June 2019, but was similarly delayed.

That motion, titled “Preventing Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault in the City of Victoria,” asked council to direct staff to report back with implications and options for mandating sexualized violence prevention training for bar and nightclub staff as part of liquor licensing.

No such report followed.

Victoria’s Sexual Assault Center (VSAC) says the numbers paint a clear picture of the urgency needed.

“Sexualized violence is prevalent in our society,” says Carissa Ropponen, the communications manager at VSAC.

“One-in-three women experience gender-based violence, one in two trans people experience gender-based violence in their lifetime, so this is a big problem.”

Local sexual assault survivor and advocate Alexandra Kierstead is also putting the pressure on city council, saying there is no time left to waste when it comes to protecting women and preventing further exploitation.

“With all of the stories that have come over the last year, especially the ones happening in the restaurant industry, if that training existed before that, could we have prevented these assaults?” Kierstead asked.

It’s a question Helps says she hears loud and clear.

“We hear them. We support them. And their voices need to be centered in whatever actions come forward,” says Helps. “This has been a really difficult week for many people in the community … I want them to know their voices and their courage is so important.”