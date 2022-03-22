Vote for the worst roads in Simcoe Muskoka

It's that time of year when the weather gets warmer, the snow melts, and the potholes appear on city roads.

Simcoe Muskoka drivers once again have the chance to voice their concerns with the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.

"It's a time where we have a heightened awareness of what's happening on our roads. Particularly this year, we've had a pretty significant snowfall, lots of freezing and thawing out periods," says CAA assistant vice president of Government and Community Relations Teresa Di Felice.

The popular campaign is in its 18th year and allows drivers across the province to vote on the worst roads in their city.

"This is an opportunity for Ontarians to have their say and share where they feel there are bad roads they regularly travel or commute on, and get the attention of their local government officials," says Di Felice.

The campaign is not only used to bring awareness to poor road surfaces.

"You can also nominate roads because of congestion, poor timing of traffic lights, as well as pedestrian and cyclist's lack of safe infrastructure," says Di Felice.

Last year, three Barrie roads ranked in the top 5 worst list of Ontario's central region.

Bell Farm Road topped the list, with Essa and Huronia roads following closely behind.

Bell Farm Road also made the top five list in 2019. Essa Road has been in the top five since 2018.

However, there is some good news on the horizon.

"$13.8 million has been dedicated to widening Bell Farm Road to three lanes and adding bike lanes and sidewalks between St.Vincent and Duckworth Street. That project should be nearing completion sometime this year," says Di Felice.

Drivers have until April 19 to vote for what they think is the worst road to travel online.

The final list will be released in early June after a technical analysis of the roads is completed.