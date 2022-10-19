'Vote in your pajamas': St. Thomas, Ont. ditches paper ballots for phone and internet voting

After using a mix of electronic and paper ballots in the 2018 municipal election, the City of St. Thomas has gone solely electronic this time.

“We don't have any paper balloting for this election at all,” says Maria Konefal, St. Thomas city clerk and returning officer.

She adds, “We've tried to make it as accessible as we could by ensuring basically that you can vote 24/7 at home, in your pajamas, wherever you may be voting. Whether it's by telephone or by Internet, and we have had a few voters that have been able to vote from outside the country.”

While the process is simple for some, it’s a change for others.

Current city councillors have been receiving calls from people who didn’t understand that there are no traditional polling stations.

“There's a little bit of confusion,” says Gary Clarke, a St. Thomas city councillor who is seeking re-election. “Some people are thinking that they need to vote on the 24th at the library, but that's just an option. So we want people to read the read the card and know that they can vote on their own anytime they want.”

While there is technically no physical polling station on Election Day, there will be a voter help centre at the St. Thomas Public Library. City staff will be on site to assist anyone with their electronic ballot.

Jon Lawler arrived at city hall on Wednesday to get his pin number. He says he didn’t receive it in the mail from Canada Post, and is trying to help his father navigate the voting system.

“This is a bit of a change for him,” says Lawler.

He adds, “He's used to doing it, where you go to the polls and have your card and cast your vote. I'm trying to explain to him that you have to do it through a phone call or online and he's not too keen on the changes. I tell him it’s 2022 so it's a sign of the changes.”

For those that do need help voting, there will be help centres on Thursday, Oct. 20 (Locke’s Public School) and Saturday, Oct. 22 (Elgin Centre) ahead of the election.

During the first two sessions, 308 people have attended to get help or vote in person.

“There are some people that legitimately do need help,” says Konefal. “Either they don't have the internet, or help available at home, so we are able to either get them started on the iPad.”

During the 2018 election, 35.9 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in St. Thomas. This time only 14 per cent have voted thus far which seems low considering there is no reason to wait until Election Day.

“We’ve had good feedback from people about how quick it is,” says Clarke. “It’s only a couple of clicks away, and once they got their code, they're able to do it in 30 seconds to 60 seconds and they're done.”