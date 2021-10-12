Voter turnout in Calgary's advance polls this year far surpasses previous elections

Voters came out in droves this year to cast ballots in advance polls ahead of Calgary's Oct. 18 municipal election.

The City of Calgary says a staggering 141,329 people voted in advance polls this year, more than was recorded during the past two elections combined.

In 2017, 74,965 people voted in advance polls; back in 2013 just 22,410 voted.

To put that in context, over six times as many voters cast an advance ballot this year compared to 2013.

Advance polls were open from Oct. 4 to 10.

The city said unofficial numbers for Saturday, Oct. 9 show 19,043 ballots cast with another 17,405 on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Calgary's 2021 municipal election is on Monday, Oct. 18.