Voter turnout in Calgary's advance polls this year far surpasses previous elections
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Voters came out in droves this year to cast ballots in advance polls ahead of Calgary's Oct. 18 municipal election.
The City of Calgary says a staggering 141,329 people voted in advance polls this year, more than was recorded during the past two elections combined.
In 2017, 74,965 people voted in advance polls; back in 2013 just 22,410 voted.
To put that in context, over six times as many voters cast an advance ballot this year compared to 2013.
Advance polls were open from Oct. 4 to 10.
The city said unofficial numbers for Saturday, Oct. 9 show 19,043 ballots cast with another 17,405 on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Calgary's 2021 municipal election is on Monday, Oct. 18.
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretchA new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPLBrian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spreadOne of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Canucks’ Brandon Sutter struggles with lingering COVID-19 symptomsIt’s unclear when veteran Vancouver Canucks centreman will get back on the ice.
-
RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substationSackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in NovemberThe United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19, Congress members say.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approachingThe deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquartersThe $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detourSeveral Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.