Voters across the north weigh in on election day

People in Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie took to the polls as they voted for a new mayor.

Voting stations across the north were busy throughout the day.

Some voters in Sudbury told CTV News what voting means to them and why it’s so important.

“No. 1 it’s extremely important to be part of our city and our community and have a say and be able to have that option to vote for who we believe is going to be one of our best leaders and as a Canadian citizen, it’s our duty to do that,” said one individual voting at College Boreal.

“I think the city needs a change and that’s the only way you’ll make a change is by voting, instead of staying and home and complaining,” said another voter in Sudbury.

Others in North Bay told CTV News that they prefer to vote in person rather than online.

"I feel comfortable doing it in person, this was I know my vote gets turned it and I think it's the safe way,” said one North Bay voter.

"I'm voting in person because I don't have a computer,” said another.

“I find it a lot easier to do in person, because I'm not computer literate.”

Officials with the City of Greater Sudbury shared their thoughts on how voting went throughout the day and also commented on minor glitches that some people may have experienced.

“It’s been very busy so far today, right from ten o’clock we had a number of locations that had a significant number of people wanting to cast a vote,” said city clerk Eric Labelle.

“Data fix who is the company which provides us our voters list management system was experiencing some issues with one of their servers … the one that does deal with the City of Greater Sudbury so that was unfortunately an issue that they became aware of and they were working hard to solve and we were experiencing some slow downs here leading to longer line ups until it cleared up around 12:30 p.m.”

Labelle added that by 3 p.m., more than 10,000 ballots were cast with more than half of those being submitted in person.

“Of those ballots, is about 40 per cent being cast electronically, so those are people not going to voting locations and about 60 per cent or so that have been cast in voting locations on paper. This morning it was about 30 to 40 ballots being cast per minute,” said Labelle.

Some voters in Sudbury have noticed Brian Bigger’s name is on the ballot. Labelle told CTV News the deadline for withdrawing from the municipal election was Aug. 19 and Bigger quit the race after that, which meant it was too late to remove his name.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Monday.