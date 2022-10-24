Voters deliver Vrbanovic third term as mayor of Kitchener, three new councillors elected

Incumbent Berry Vrbanovic has been re-elected for a third term as mayor of Kitchener.

Vrbanovic was declared as the winner by the CTV Election Team at 8:54 p.m. With all 78 polls reporting, Vrbanovic had 26,846 votes, or 80 per cent of the vote.

Vrbanovic was first elected mayor in 2014. Prior to that, he served as Ward 2 city councillor.

In the 2018 election, Vrbanovic received 34,983 of the 40,931 ballots cast. The next closest candidate was Narine Sookram who received 2,304 votes.

In total, the 2018 election summary report shows only 28 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

THREE NEW COUNCILLORS ELECTED

All of the seven Kitchener councillors seeking another term were re-elected. There will be three new faces around the council table.

Jason Deneault won in Ward 3, claiming John Gazzola’s vacant seat.

Ayo Owodunni was elected Ward 5 councillor. The seat was previously held by Kelly Galloway-Sealock.

In Ward 10, Aislinn Clancy secured Sarah Marsh’s vacant seat.

Here is a full breakdown of the new Kitchener council:

Ward 1 – Scott Davey

Ward 2 – Dave Schnider

Ward 3 – Jason Deneault

Ward 4 – Christine Michaud

Ward 5 – Ayo Owodunni

Ward 6 – Paul Singh

Ward 7 – Bil Ioannidis

Ward 8 – Margaret Johnston

Ward 9 – Debbie Chapman

Ward 10 – Aislinn Clancy

Mayor – Berry Vrabanovic