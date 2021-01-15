Voters are heading to the polls in Ward 22 today to select a new city councillor in the first Toronto election held during a lockdown.

Polls opened across Scarborough-Agioncourt at 10 a.m. and will be running until 8 p.m.

While at least one candidate called for the byelection to be postponed due to a provincial stay-at-home order and emergency declaration that came into effect this week, the city said that the election was essential and would proceed as planned.

“Government services, including elections, are essential for the continuity of government. Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt has been without representation since September 24, 2020, and it is important that the electors are able to exercise their democratic right to vote,” the city said in a statement earlier this week.

In a tweet Friday morning shortly after the polls opened, the city said that it is “confident that the voting place health & safety measures will keep electors, candidates, scrutineers & election staff safe.”

Voters are being asked to wear masks, maintain physical distance from others and follow other health measures in place at voting stations.

There are 27 candidates running to fill the seat left vacant when former councillor Jim Karygiannis was removed from office over campaign expenses.

More than 2,200 people have already cast a ballot in advance voting that was held last week and more than 4,000 mail-in ballots were requested.