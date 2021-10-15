Voters headed to the polls Monday for Calgary's 2021 municipal election

Candidates running in Calgary's 2021 municipal election have just a few days left to campaign before voters head to the polls.

The city's general election is Monday.

Already, a staggering 141,329 people cast ballots in advance polls, more than the numbers from early voting in the past two elections combined.

This year, 27 people are in the race for mayor after Naheed Nenshi announced he wouldn't be running for a fourth term.

Meanwhile, 100 people are running for councillor in the city's 14 wards.

Only five wards (2, 4, 9, 13 and 14) have incumbents running in them. The rest are up for grabs with councillors who decided not to see re-election, who entered federal politics or who decided to run for mayor.

Calgary's councillors who entered into the mayoral race include Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison and Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas.

Voters will be required to wear a mask and engage in social distancing when they go to cast a ballot on Monday.

Ward boundaries have been updated for the 2021 General Election, and voters may find their ward has changed.

To see which ward you're in, who your candidates are and learn where you can vote, visit ElectionsCalgary.ca.