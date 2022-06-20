Voters in northern New Brunswick cast ballots in pair of provincial byelections
Voters in the northern New Brunswick ridings of Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are heading to the polls for a pair of byelections.
The Progressive Conservative Party, the Liberal Party, the Green Party and the People's Alliance each have candidates in both ridings.
There is also an Independent candidate in the riding of Miramichi Bay-Neguac.
The New Democrats, whose leader has announced he will step down later this month amid infighting in the party, did not field a candidate in either riding.
The byelections are to fill vacancies created when two members of the legislature quit to run in the last federal election.
The Progressive Conservatives have 28 seats in the 49-seat legislature, the Liberals have 16, and the Greens have three.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.
-
Saskatoon police chief says man's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'Police Chief Troy Cooper says the Saskatoon Police Service will provide as much information as possible as an investigation into a police custody death gets underway.
-
Here's when Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool might reopen after extensive damageVancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool might reopen this summer in spite of earlier concerns that extensive damage from a winter storm could leave the destination closed all season.
-
Police investigating 'potential links' between homicide and earlier shootingPolice say that they are investigating “potential links” between a fatal shooting in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon and another shooting that took place nearby minutes prior.
-
New ferry named after former Mi'kmaw grand chief launches in Cape BretonA new ferry named after the former grand chief of the We’koqma’q First Nation was officially launched in Cape Breton Monday.
-
Newmarket senior charged with sexual assault of a young girlA Newmarket senior faces charges in connection with sexual assault allegations involving a young girl.
-
Windsor lottery winner plans to pay off his mortgage and adopt a dog with $1 million prizeA Windsor man who is always down to try his luck with a lottery ticket was “speechless” when it finally paid off — to the tune of $1 million.
-
Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in BudapestKylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event.
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scamPolice in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.