Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections.
One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
The byelection was triggered after Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie stepped down in January.
Candidates on Monday’s ballot include Arpan Khanna for the Conservative party, Cheryle Baker for the Green Party, David Hilderly for the Liberal party and Cody Groat for the NDP.
Byelections will also be held in the Manitoba ridings of Winnipeg South Centre and Portage-Lisgar, and the Quebec riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount which has been vacant since former Cabinet Minister Marc Garneau resigned in March.
Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
