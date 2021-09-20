Voters in Windsor-Tecumseh asked to double check the location of their polling station

Campaign workers with Conservative candidate Kathy Borrelli and New Democrat candidate Cheryl Hardcastle discovered voting election reminder cards had the wrong address for one of the polling stations, and notified Elections Canada.

The cards were dropped off door to door by NDP campaign volunteers to residences in Windsor.

“Elections Canada has confirmed with us that the Cheryl Hardcastle Campaign has confirmed the error and is working on retrieving the cards,” said Maurizio Tiberia, president of the Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative Association.

The wrong address given on the cards read 6865 Riverside Dr E, when the correct location and address should have read The Riverside Sports Centre at 6865 Ontario St.

“Roughly 50 houses cards were given with the correct name of the location, but the wrong physical address,” stated John Hoben, Campaign Manager for Cheryl Hardcastle.

Hoben said the error was not meant to mislead voters, but was an honest mistake.

“Everyone on our team has been working 70 hours weeks for the last five weeks, and sometimes these mistakes happen. If this mistake hurts anyone, it's us.”

Hobben added his team had been going through their voters list ensure everyone had the correct information.

Voters are also encouraged to look at their voter registration card for the correct location or to go online.

Polls close at 9:30 p.m.