Voting begins in 3 Regina area byelections

Byelection voting for three vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse, and Regina Walsh Acres has begun.

Voters can cast their ballots from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8, with the hours extending from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10, the last day of voting, according to Elections Sask.

Polls will be closed on Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

There are 15 voting locations, with five in each constituency, open on all voting days.

There will be 16 additional voting locations open on Aug. 10 in some smaller communities across the Lumsden-Morse constituency.

Voters must be Canadian citizens, at least 18-years-old and have lived in Saskatchewan for the last six months.

Voters must show their ID at the polls before they can receive their ballot.

There were 630 vote-by-mail applications approved before the deadline, which comprised of 168 in Lumsden-Morse, 204 in Regina Coronation Park, and 259 in Regina Walsh Acres.

A total of 36,757 voter information cards were mailed out to registered voters in the three constituencies.

The first preliminary count will take place Aug. 10 after 8 p.m., which will include ballots from voting week, homebound voting and personal care facilities.

The second preliminary count will take place on Aug. 12, which will include vote by mail ballots received by Aug. 9.

The final count will be done on Aug. 22, and will include the vote by mail ballots received after Aug. 9, and may also include hospital, remand, and temporarily displaced voters ballots.

The Sask. Party nominees are Riaz Ahmad for Regina Coronation Park, Blaine Mcleod for Lumsden-Morse, and Nevin Markwart for Regina Walsh Acres.

The NDP’s nominees are Noor Burki for Regina Coronation Park, Jared Clarke for Regina Walsh Acres, and Kaitlyn Stadnyk for Lumsden-Morse.

Regina Walsh Acres was left vacant after the passing of MLA Derek Meyers, Regina Coronation Park was left vacant with the resignation of Mark Docherty, and Lumsden-More was left vacant following Lyle Stewart’s resignation due to health concerns.

-With files from Drew Postey