Voting for Barrie municipal election online or by phone
For the first time, the City of Barrie will not have in-person voting for the upcoming city-wide municipal election.
“It’s just a transition that a lot of municipalities are moving towards," said Wendy Cooke, Barrie City Clerk. “It’s definitely more convenient to voters because they can vote 24/7. They can vote from the convenience of their own home. They can vote while they’re at work.”
Each letter will contain an individual voter pin number and instructions for voting either online or by phone.
In 2020 the city tested the "vote from home" system for the ward 3 byelection.
“It was very successful in 2020. We actually had a little bit higher average voter turnout than we’ve had in previous byelections," said Cooke.
Residents who have yet to receive a letter by Oct. 11 can call (705) 728-8683 or send an email to be.counted@barrie.ca.
According to the city, electors can attend a voting assistance centre to help with the process and cast their ballot.
Voting assistance centres will be set up in each ward at the following location:
Ward 1
Parkview Centre for Seniors
189 Blake Street
Ward 2
City Hall
70 Collier Street
Ward 3
East Bayfield Community Centre
80 Livingstone Street East
Ward 4
Dorian Parker Community Centre
227 Sunnidale Road
Ward 5
Lampman Lane Community Centre
59 Lampman Lane
Ward 6
Covenant Christian Reformed Church
101 Ardagh Road
Ward 7
Peggy Hill Team Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue
Ward 8
Allandale Recreation Centre
190 Bayview Avenue
Ward 9
Painswick Branch- Barrie Public Library
48 Dean Avenue
Ward 10
Surface Water Treatment Plant
20 Royal Parkside Drive
The centres will be open Thurs. Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sat. Oct. 22, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Mon. Oct. 24. From 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Voting will take place from Oct. 14 to 24.