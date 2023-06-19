Voting in Oxford County, Ontario federal byelection gets underway

It is voting day in Oxford County as a federal byelection is held following a contentious race.

A byelection was called after the retirement of Dave MacKenzie in January, who served for almost two decades.

While the process to pick candidates spurred controversy for some parties, voter debate grew when MacKenzie, a Conservative, endorsed Liberal candidate David Hilderly.

Hilderley, a former candidate for mayor in Woodstock, Ont. is being challenged by Arpan Khanna. Khanna ran in the GTA, unsuccessfully, in a prior election.

Leaving polling stations in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday, some voters told CTV News London that Mackenzie’s endorsement did impact their decision. But not all followed his recommendation.

“I would just think I’m gonna do this, and I would go here, and then there be a sign saying, ‘Oh you can’t be doing this,’” said voter Kenny Archer.

Voter Ann Patience was also conflicted by the debate.

“A little bit yet, because Dave McKenzie sent us all a letter and everything, and then the other guy that’s running for the Conservatives does not even live here, so that weighed on me,” she explained.

Also running in the Oxford byelection are NDP candidate Cody Groat, Cheryle Baker for the Green Party, Wendy Martin for the PPC, John Markus for the Christian Heritage Party, and an independent candidate.

Polls remain open until 9:30 p.m ET.