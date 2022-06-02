iHeartRadio

Voting issues reported at one London polling station

Stronach Community Recreation Centre as seen on June 2, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

Voters at one London polling station may have experienced a minor backup Thursday morning.

CTV News London has received a message from someone trying to vote at the Stronach Recreation Centre this morning saying the computers to read voter registration cards were not working.

Elections Ontario could not confirm the report when contacted by CTV News, but did say there were some issues around the province this morning that are being monitored very closely. 

