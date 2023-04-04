Voting now open for CAA Saskatchewan's 'Worst Roads' campaign

As the spring thaw rapidly approaches, drivers are getting reminders of the road hazards that lie beneath the snow and ice.

CAA Saskatchewan has begun its annual Worst Roads campaign and its inviting the public to participate.

From April 4 to 25, votes will be accepted by drivers from across Saskatchewan as they nominate the worst, unsafe roads in the province.

The top ten list will be revealed on April 26, according to CAA.

“Potholes and crumbling pavement have been the most prominent safety issues during the CAA Worst Roads campaigns,” CAA spokesperson Christine Niemczyk said in the news release.

“However, cracks, general disrepair, poor signage, congestion, and unsafe infrastructure have also been identified by road users.”

The campaign acts as a spotlight on potentially dangerous road hazards.

“The work that it does and the attention it draws to some of the roads in Saskatchewan is really important,” Shantel Lipp, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association, said in the statement.

“We hear from folks in rural Saskatchewan talking about roads maybe the Ministry of Highways hasn’t identified as a potential hazard, but the local folks know that there are safety issues along that road or they know where the roads are that are being utilized to haul heavy loads of material whether it’s farming or mining.”

Last year, the nominations were widespread, with roads in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, La Loche, Buchanan, Springside, and Hudson Bay all nominated.

However, Regina took the top prize for Mayfair Crescent as well as the eighth and ninth spots on the list.

According to CAA, Saskatchewan is host to over 250,000 kilometres of roads, more than any other Canadian province.

More information about voting and the contest itself can be found on CAA Saskatchewan’s website.