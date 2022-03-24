Voting now open for Ontario’s worst road

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is back with its annual Worst Roads campaign and Ontarians have until April 19 to cast their votes for their least favourite local thoroughfares.

Along with potholes, voters can make their selection based on issues including congestion, poor road signs, badly-timed traffic lights and pedestrian and cycling safety, the CAA said in a media release.

No roads from Waterloo Region and the surrounding area cracked the top 10 in 2021. But three local roads made it into the top 5 for the CAA’s western region:

York Road in Guelph was named the worst road in the region

King Street East in Kitchener was third

River Road East in Kitchener was fifth

Teresa Di Felice, the CAA's assistant vice-president of government and community relations, said once the results are in, the association works to advocate for the nominated roads to be repaired.

"We highlight the need for fixing the roads with decision makers ... but we also advocate for consistent and regular funding from senior levels of government,” she said.

According to Di Felice, residents' concerns about road quality are not always being communicated to the necessary levels of governments.

“We know that through CAA’s research, almost three quarters of Ontarians are venting about the state of our roads to either their spouses, friends or co-workers and not always to local government officials,” Di Felice said.

Voting will be open until April 19. After voting concludes, the CAA turns over the data to the Canadian Road Builders Association, who evaluates the roads with the most votes and helps provide technical insight into the roads’ flaws, Di Felice said.

“We anticipate that to take a little bit of time and so the plan is to release the list in early June.”

With files from Abby Neufeld/CTV Toronto