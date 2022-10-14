Voting opens for LaSalle and Tecumseh residents

Residents in Tecumseh and LaSalle can begin voting casting their ballot in the municipal election.

There is no in-person voting, only internet and telephone votes are being accepted, in both municipalities.

Voters can go on the town's website or call the phone number provided in their voter information letter your personal identification number will be required.

Ballots will be accepted until Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Anyone in LaSalle who needs help, can go to the LaSalle Civic Centre.