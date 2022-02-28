Voyeurism case: Victim recorded by stranger in change room at Burnaby mall

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being recorded while in a change room at a Metro Vancouver mall.

Mounties in Burnaby said the incident happened earlier this month in a store at Metrotown. The woman told police she was in a change room at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 when she noticed the person in the next stall was using his phone to capture video of her.

In a news release Monday, police said the victim confronted the man with the support of other customers in the store, but the man ran off before police were called.

Officers say it's the only report they know of in the area, but they wanted to make the public aware.

Additionally, they're asking for help to identify the suspect, who is described as being in his mid-20s and about 6' tall.

The man has short black hair and no facial hair, and was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers at the time.

The RCMP asks anyone with more information on what happened, or who can identify the man in the photos released Monday, to contact them at 604-646-9999.