Voyeurism charge laid against Calgary man after incident at clothing store

A Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used a cellphone to record a woman while she was changing at a used clothing store in Varsity earlier this month.

Police were called to Plato's Closet on Varsity Drive N.W. just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 after the victim alerted store staff to the incident.

Police say the woman had entered a fitting room when a man walked up with a cellphone "sitting on top of his right shoe," which he placed underneath the fitting room door.

"The woman immediately noticed the cell phone, at which point the man removed the phone from his shoe and exited the store," said a Tuesday news release.

Logan Donovan Moore, 32, is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Police are asking anyone shopping in the store around the same time on the same day who observed "suspicious behaviour" to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.