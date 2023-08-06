VPD action 'commendable' when responding to Granville Street stabbings, IIO says

A report from B.C.'s police watchdog sheds more light on what unfolded inside a Granville Street rooming house last summer, describing an alleged arson and multiple assaults that occurred before a man was shot by police

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. describes the actions of the Vancouver Police Department as "commendable" given the circumstances and will not be forwarding a report for consideration of criminal charges, a report issued Friday says.

On Aug. 6, 2022, firefighters were called to the SRO on Granville Street where the man, referred to as "AP," which stands for "affected person," was living.

AP told investigators that he was "experiencing paranoia and hallucinations" that night when he bought gasoline and started setting things in his room on fire.

The building manager led firefighters to the room and when AP opened the door he "attacked, striking the guard in the head with a large knife or machete," the report from the IIO says, adding that AP then chased the firefighters down the hallway with the knife.

The firefighters used their equipment -- axes and a Halligan bar -- to fend off AP, the report continues.

Next, AP deployed bear spray and starting attacking his neighbours. He "struck" a woman with the knife "causing several injuries and severing three of her fingers," the IIO says. Next, he stabbed a man in the arm and chest.

When police arrived, they found AP in the hallway "struggling with a third victim, who had already suffered injuries to his head," the report says.

That victim managed to escape and then AP "got to his feet and advanced towards the officers, brandishing the knife," according to the IIO.

One officer used his Taser, but it was "ineffective," and so another fired two rounds from his gun, the reports says, noting later that AP suffered a "penetrating bullet wound" to one of his legs.

The report also includes a photo of the weapon seized from the scene, describing it as a "large, Bowie style sheath knife" and showing that it measured roughly 15 inches.

Ronald McDonald, the chief civilian director of the IIO, found the use of lethal force was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances given AP was approaching them with a "lethal weapon" and had already seriously injured multiple people.

"It is also worth noting that the prompt entry into the building by the attending officers interrupted a very serious assault by AP on an innocent resident, quite possibly saving his life. Their quick action is commendable," MacDonald wrote.

When AP was taken to the hospital after the shooting, he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act, the IIO report says. In an interview with investigators, AP told them he expected police would shoot him.

"He said that he had deliberately put himself in that situation and was happy with the thought of dying. Waking in hospital, he said, he was disappointed that it had been (Taser) darts that had hit him in the chest, and not a bullet," MacDonald summarizes.

Two days after the shooting, the VPD announced that 48-year-old Ibrahim Abdela Bakhit had been charged with multiple offences in connection with the "machete attack."

According to publicly available court records, Bakhit was found not criminally responsible on all charges on July 27, 2023. The judge's decision in the case is not currently available online.