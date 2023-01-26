VPD Const. Nicole Chan was released from hospital hours before suicide, inquest hears

Warning: This story contains detail about suicide that may be distressing. A ist of resources for those struggling with suicidal thought or other mental health challenges is included at the end.

A coroner's inquest into Nicole Chan's death heard testimony Thursday about the Vancouver police officer's visit to the hospital just hours before she took her own life in 2019.

The 30-year-old constable had been despondent in the period before her death, the inquest has heard. The outside police force investigating sexual blackmail allegations she made against fellow officer Sgt. Dave Van Patten had recommended charges, but Crown counsel declined to prosecute. Van Patten remained on the job while she was on medical leave.

When Chan’s boyfriend Jamie Gifford found her in possession of a knife, scissors and a dog leash fashioned into a noose on the evening of Jan. 26, 2019, he contacted his best friend Brandon Gray, who testified Gifford was concerned Nicole was suicidal.

“She was having some problems, wanting to hurt herself, a mental episode, a full breakdown. And we had to call 911,” Gray said in an interview with CTV.

Five officers with the Vancouver Police Department responded to that 911 call, and an agitated Chan was detained under the Mental Health Act. She was brought by ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital, but the jury heard she quickly convinced doctors there that she was fine, and they decided not to admit her against her will.

One of the responding officers Const. Warren Head testified he thought Chan was telling hospital staff what they wanted to hear.

“I mentioned to them she was a police officer and had done this dance many times before. She knows exactly what to say to avoid being admitted to hospital,” he said.

Head asked the doctors to reconsider.

“I just advised them (that) I believed personally that she was a threat to harm herself and I felt that if she was to go back home, she might follow through,” he testified.

Head added in his policing career, he didn’t think he had ever apprehended someone under the Mental Health Act only to have hospital doctors decline to admit them. Chan family lawyer Gloria Ng said that is a huge concern.

“If we accept what officer Head said, that that’s not normally what happens, it’s interesting and troubling that perhaps something different didn’t happen,” said Ng.

Against the advice of fellow officers, Chan was released just two hours after arriving at the hospital.

“Honestly, we couldn’t believe it. We were all in shock she could even be released and in such a short time. So we ended up calling 911 again,” said Gray. “Unfortunately they said we can’t help her.”

While Chan appeared calm when she returned home from the hospital, Gray testified he was concerned for her boyfriend’s safety, so they all agreed Gifford would spend the night at Gray’s home.

The following morning the two men went back to the condo and found Nicole Chan dead, hanging from a bedroom door handle.

“One of the worst mornings I’ve ever experienced. And especially for Jamie and having to see my best friend go through that,” recalled Gray.

While Chan’s suicide note included the line “there is nothing anyone could have done”, Gray wonders if VGH doctors missed a chance to save Nicole’s life that night.

“There is room for improvement with the health-care system, there are so many issues with mental health,” said Gray.

He hopes the inquest jury makes recommendations aimed at better identifying and treating suicidal patients, adding “I would like to see something good come out of this for Nicole.”

The inquest will continue on Friday with testimony from a VGH psychiatrist and social worker.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, these are some resources that are available: