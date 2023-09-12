VPD officer won't be charged for use of force that left vandalism suspect with serious facial injuries

A Vancouver police officer will not face criminal charges for the use of force during an arrest that left a vandalism suspect with serious injuries to his face.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the decision not to charge the officer with assault causing bodily harm and/or assault with a weapon on Tuesday in a statement that sheds more light on what happened in an ATM vestibule in 2021.

After an arrest that unfolded in a span of 20 seconds, the suspect required 10 stitches for one facial laceration and six staples for another. The injuries were allegedly caused by the officer kicking the suspect and striking him with the butt of a beanbag rifle.

In order to approve charges, the BCPS would have to conclude that there was enough evidence to prove that the use of force was unreasonable or unjustified in the circumstances.

"Within the context of a legitimate threat occurring in a brief and dynamic situation, some measure of force was necessary to protect the officers and make the arrest," the decision says.

"While the force chosen was not the least forceful option available, the strikes were targeted and appeared intended to overcome (the suspect's) resistance and his reluctance to surrender his hands," it continues.

THE ARREST

On the evening of July 21, authorities received multiple 911 calls about a man wielding a tree branch in the city's West End, "using it to vandalize windows, signs, and vehicles," according to the BCPS.

"On one occasion he swung the branch at people, narrowly missing one male's head. He also struck a vehicle that was parked at a red light," the statement continues.

Two officers were dispatched to a CIBC bank on Robson Street where they found the suspect "actively damaging" the ATM's keypad with the branch, the BCPS says.

Throughout the decision, the officer whose use of force was at issue is referred to as the "SO," which stands for subject officer, and his partner as the "WO," which stands for witness officer. The suspect is referred to as the "AP," which stands for affected person.

When entering the ATM vestibule, the SO was holding a beanbag rifle while his partner had their service pistol "unholstered" and their finger on the trigger, the BCPS decision says. The SO "repeatedly" told the AP to drop the stick, the decision says, but the AP did not do so. Instead, he "advanced upon them without responding."

At that point the SO fired three rounds from the beanbag gun but, according to the WO, the suspect kept advancing.

"The AP approached the SO and the WO closely, raising the stick over his head and swinging it downward toward them. The stick struck the SO on the shoulder and deflected off the doorframe, causing it to be dislodged from AP's hands. Subsequently, the AP stood motionless, seemingly stunned," the BCPS statement says. "The SO then proceeded to bring the AP to the ground."

The use of the beanbag gun was not being considered potentially criminal, but the decision notes the suspect's arm was fractured as a result. The kick to the face and rifle strike were alleged to have happened after the suspect was not subdued by the shots.

The witness officer told investigators with the province's police watchdog that they did not see their partner strike or kick the suspect during the takedown. The two officers who arrived on the scene after the use of force said the same and also described the suspect as "actively resisting" when they arrived to assist with the arrest, saying the AP was kicking, yelling, spitting and "unwilling to surrender his hands," according to the BCPS.

One civilian witness told investigators they saw the SO strike the suspect with the butt of the beanbag rifle and two others reported seeing the kick.

The AP is not required to provide a statement or interview during an investigation by B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office.

In declining to approve charges, the BCPS said the suspect's erratic behaviour and the police officer's perception of danger were key factors.

"Throughout the interaction with the police the AP displayed dangerous and unpredictable behavior. He attacked civilian bystanders, caused significant property damage, did not comply with police commands, appeared unaffected by multiple rounds from the (beanbag gun), and attacked the police with a large tree branch," the statement says.

"The Crown would not be able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the force used in this arrest was unreasonable or disproportionate to the reasonably perceived risk."