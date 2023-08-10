VPD officers won't face charges over use of bean bag gun that injured man during December arrest: IIO

Vancouver police officers who were involved in an arrest last winter that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries won’t face criminal charges, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

B.C.’s police watchdog released a decision on Wednesday, detailing the December interaction between three officers and a man who allegedly threatened a staff member at a housing complex with a pair of scissors.

While Ronald MacDonald, IIO’s chief civilian director, suggested in his report that “there may have been an opportunity for officers to try to de-escalate the situation,” he ultimately concluded their deployment of a bean bag gun multiple times was “within the range of reasonableness.”

The Vancouver Police Department was called to respond to a fight between two occupants of a residential building on Dec. 6 around 8:20 p.m., according to the IIO’s report.

Police were told that one resident had pulled out a pair of scissors when housing staff got involved in the dispute.

While attempting to arrest the man for assault with a weapon, three rounds of a bean bag gun were fired at the suspect—once when he was walking towards the responding officers and twice while he was attempting to return to his room.

In a statement provided to the IIO, one of the responding officers said police were trying to stop the man from going to his room because he may have been able to access other weapons there.

“With this in mind, the further use of bean bag shotgun…cannot be said to be unreasonable in the circumstances,” wrote MacDonald. “It was clear that the officers could not allow him to return to his room, as he potentially posed a danger to himself or others.”

After the third round of bean bag deployment, the man was arrested and scissors were located in the pocket of his pants, according to the decision.

The man was later taken to hospital for a laceration on his stomach and four broken fingers—one on his left hand and the rest on his right.

He was “clearly facing some sort of mental health crisis,” MacDonald wrote, adding that police may have exacerbated the situation by yelling commands.

“There is some research that indicates that police commands that are delivered in a loud and/or aggressive manner are likely to have adverse outcomes when the person is experiencing a mental health crisis,” reads the report.

However, MacDonald found no evidence of wrongdoing by any of the responding officers and will not be recommending charges.