Vulcan, Alta., woman cashes in on $1M lottery prize

A Vulcan, Alta., woman is looking forward to a comfortable retirement thanks to a huge lottery win from a scratch ticket her husband bought her last month.

Madonna La Belle is Alberta's latest lottery winner, scoring a $1 million prize on a Classic Gold instant win ticket, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said in a release.

The WCLC says La Belle's husband bought the tickets for her at the McKay Lodge at the Canadian Natural Resources camp in Fort McKay, but she didn't scratch them off until a few week after he gave them to her.

La Belle says she'd forgotten about the tickets, and was surprised when she finally checked them.

"I played the ticket and looked at it and had myself a good cry," she said in a statement. "I screamed, 'I think I won a million dollars!'"

Handling debt is one of the things La Belle says she'll use the money for, but she has eyes on the future as well.

"It feels great – I'm going to be able to retire," she said.