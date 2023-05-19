Vulnerable missing man last seen in Toronto 'may have been spotted' in Guelph
A vulnerable man who has been missing for a week may have been spotted in Guelph, according to police.
Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down syndrome, has been missing since May 12. He was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.
“We have received unconfirmed reports this male may have been spotted in Guelph,” Guelph Police Service said in a tweet on Friday.
“Please keep your eyes open and contact police if you see him.”
Toronto police launched a Level Three search, which is the highest level of search for any missing person, in North York earlier this week. However, on Thursday, police shutdown the command post.
Nathan previously lived in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.
He stands four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 170lbs, police said. At the time of his disappearance, he had a full beard and moustache.
