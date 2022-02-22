Vulnerable women and children receive free dental care

Goska and Michal Nowak were looking for a way to give back in their community and connected with the Brenda Strafford Centre to offer free dental care. The two operate Sanitas Dental. Goska is a dentist and Michal runs the business side of things.

"We know that in times of hardship women and children suffer a lot," said Goska. "Mental struggles are on the rise, domestic violence has been on the rise so I thought (about with) what I do every day, how I can reach out and help those women and kids out there."

Michal said in December they donated 200 toothbrushes, floss and toothpaste to the centre.

"There's so many women who have so much hardship that if we could bring up their spirits and at the same time provide them with some basic oral health needs, it just warms my heart," he said.

This is the first time Sanitas has offered the service and staff are hoping to see 10 patients in the office for the one day blitz. They start with assessments and cleaning and go from there.

"I'm sure we're going to see a lot of gum inflammation, infections in the gums, cavities," said Goska. "Maybe some tooth infections as well so probably spectrum of issues."

Linda McLean is the executive director of the 85 room Brenda Strafford Centre for women and their children. It provides people at risk who have experienced family violence to live safely and successfully in the community. McLean said clients were asked to fill out forms about their dental health and needs

"I think for a lot of them it's almost unbelievable, they were a little bit concerned that their bill would be coming," said McLean. "They were nervous about going to the appointments because they're not quite sure that there isn't going to be a catch so it's a big deal because it is unusual, it's hard to get accessible, no-cost dental care."

McLean said dental care isn't a priority for the women at the centre and many have never even been to a dentist, especially their children.

"Decay at a young age can interfere with all kinds of development including speech, learning, so it's super important," she said. "It is a gift because it is a luxury and without the contributions of philanthropic folks like these health professionals Sanitas Dental they wouldn't have access."

Goska said dental health is important because it affects overall health and it contributes to the strength of the immune system.

"I've been through struggles myself, I'm an immigrant so I know what tough times feel like and I think if you do, then you have compassion and understanding of what people are going through," said Goska. "And women because they're so vulnerable, they're more likely to open to a women and I think we can create a safe and comfortable environment for them to come."

Goska is hopeful the work she does will bring the women a sense of worthiness that they already had, but maybe lost in the last few years.