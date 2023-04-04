iHeartRadio

VW recalls 140,000 SUVs due to faulty passenger-side airbags, owners told not to let anyone ride shotgun


image.jpg
Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 of its big Atlas SUVs in the US because a faulty sensor on the front passenger side can switch the airbag system off under certain conditions. Until the issue can be corrected, VW is advising owners to avoid letting people ride in that seat.
