The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a third school in the region.

WECHU declared the outbreak at W.F. Herman Secondary at 1905 Bernard Road in Windsor on Tuesday.

The Greater Essex County District School Board website says two students have tested positive for the virus.

The board said the cases were first reported on March 2.

Herman is still open, but close contacts have been notified and the health unit protocols are in place.

Monseigneur Jean Noel Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor and Bellewood Public School on Labelle Street are also in outbreak status.