Ottawa’s Wabano Centre has started a three-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Indigenous elders.

Indigenous community members who are 70 or older living in Ottawa can now receive their shot at the centre until February 20.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is operating by appointment only and will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

To book an appointment, you can call the Wabano Centre at 613-748-0657 ext. 456 or 465.

The clinic is being run in partnership with Ottawa Public Health.

The centre says the next group of Indigenous community members to receive their shots will be those 55 to 69 years old. The centre is not yet booking appointments for this age group.

