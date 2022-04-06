Wait times affected due to 'challenges' with campsite reservation servers: province

Challenges with provincial servers left some people looking to make a camping reservation at a Manitoba provincial park waiting a while.

Bookings opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for campsite reservations at Birds Hill, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake.

In three hours, the province said nearly 14,000 reservations had been made; however, there were some issues.

"There were challenges with some of the servers early in the process this morning," a provincial spokesperson told CTV News in an email, adding it did affect wait times for some people looking to make a reservation.

The province said the queue was removed at 9:44 a.m., and those looking to make a reservation no longer have to wait in line.

The next round of reservations, which will include campsite reservations at all western and northern region parks, begins at 7 a.m. on Friday. This includes campsites in Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater Lake, Duck Mountain, Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods, Turtle Mountain, William Lake and Wekusko Falls.

More details about provincial park campsite reservations can be found online.