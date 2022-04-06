Wait times affected due to 'challenges' with campsite reservation servers: province
Challenges with provincial servers left some people looking to make a camping reservation at a Manitoba provincial park waiting a while.
Bookings opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for campsite reservations at Birds Hill, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake.
In three hours, the province said nearly 14,000 reservations had been made; however, there were some issues.
"There were challenges with some of the servers early in the process this morning," a provincial spokesperson told CTV News in an email, adding it did affect wait times for some people looking to make a reservation.
The province said the queue was removed at 9:44 a.m., and those looking to make a reservation no longer have to wait in line.
The next round of reservations, which will include campsite reservations at all western and northern region parks, begins at 7 a.m. on Friday. This includes campsites in Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater Lake, Duck Mountain, Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods, Turtle Mountain, William Lake and Wekusko Falls.
More details about provincial park campsite reservations can be found online.
-
Witness shares video of fatal police incident in Campbell RiverThe quick actions of a Campbell River man may provide investigators with their best insight into the death of an individual on Saturday after the person had a run-in with police officers.
-
Seniors in North Bay react to fourth COVID-19 shot eligibilityAs of Thursday morning, anyone age 60 and older can sign up to receive their fourth COVID-19 shot through the province's online booking portal.
-
Health Canada wants B.C. to lower proposed possession threshold in decriminalization request: ministerHealth Canada is considering British Columbia's decriminalization request but with a lower threshold for the amount of drugs a person can carry, says a provincial minister.
-
Some Easter-themed Kinder chocolate recalled over possible salmonella contaminationFerrero Canada Ltd., the company behind the Kinder Egg products, issued the recall of some of its Easter-themed chocolates on Wednesday due to concerns over a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Bill 16 would give B.C. increased power to seize private propertyProposed changes to B.C.'s Transportation Act would give the provincial government increased power to seize personal property around transit hubs, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Email, phone scams are on the rise; younger people falling victimEmail and phone scams are on the rise across Canada, and it’s younger people who are falling victim.
-
Three people injured after crash in Minden HillsThree people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Minden Hills this evening.
-
New penalty for people caught stunt driving in OntarioThe Ontario Government implemented a new penalty April 1 that forces people to take a driver improvement course if caught stunt driving.
-
‘There’s uncertainty’: Sask. towns face challenges in healthcareRural Saskatchewan municipal leaders are calling on the provincial government to make healthcare a priority by restoring their local emergency services.