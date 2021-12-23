Wait times for Health Links to be 'quite long' over holidays: WRHA

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is warning Manitobans of long waits for Health Links – Info Santé over the holidays.

On Wednesday, the WRHA tweeted that Health Links is currently receiving more than 4,000 calls daily. It added that because of the high volume of calls, wait times will likely be “quite long” over the holiday season, depending on the time of the day.

The WRHA also tweeted that Health Links does not have faster access to COVID-19 test results. The health authority urges people to use the online portal to access their test results instead.

