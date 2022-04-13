Wait times higher than normal for local hospital emergency departments

Local hospitals are warning residents about “intensifying capacity pressures” across the region’s acute healthcare system due in part to a recent influx in respiratory issues.

A news release issued Wednesday by Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare, in conjunction with Essex- Windsor EMS let the public know of the concerns, and to expect longer than usual wait times for non-emergency ailments.

Hospitals in the region are reporting “significant bed capacity concerns” due not only to rising COVID-19 cases, but also a recent surge in respiratory ailments, hospital officials say.

Officials say while emergency cases are always attended to quickly and receive immediate treatment, patients should expect much longer than normal wait times for other ailments.

According the WRH website, patients can expect to wait over five hours at both the Ouellette and Met campuses/

Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual, officials warn.

Officials remind residents to only visit the emergency department if you or a loved one needs urgent medical care.

A list of alternatives to the emergency department is available here.