Wait to post that vacation photo until you're home, Canadian insurance company says

Posting about your vacation on social media while you're away puts your home and other personal property at risk for break ins, a Canadian insurance company says.

Allstate Insurance is encouraging travellers to not post their vacation photos online until they've returned home.

A new survey put out by the insurance company said 45 per cent of travellers who responded to the survey, post either before or during their trip, while their house is left empty.

"I think people are more posting saying they're having fun and they want to share that with their friends rather then actually saying they're away somewhere, and it's by large happening a great deal," said Gene Nyles, an agency manager with Allstate Insurance.

"But, to publicly announce that no one is home can really put you at a great risk of a break in at your home or some other criminal activity, since people will see that right away."

While many travellers say they think their home is safe while away, Nyles told CTV News a simple social media post can quickly change that.

"We always tell our neighbours to come by, pick up our mail, pick up our newspapers, shovel the driveway, make it look like we are home. You can also set timers for your lights, but if you are telling the world you are away, you're really inviting the world to come to it because they know you're not there."