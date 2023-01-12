Waiting to borrow Prince Harry's book in Toronto? It could take more than a year

It could take more than a year for Prince Harry’s memoir to land in the hands of Toronto Public Library readers patiently waiting for quality time with the explosive book.

Right now, 3,630 holds have been placed at the Toronto Public Library (TPL) for print copies of Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spare.” In just a day, the book sold 400,000 copies, securing the top spot as the U.K.’s fastest-selling nonfiction book in history.

With a 21-day TPL book loan period and 184 copies of “Spare” currently in stock, it could take more than a year for readers at the bottom of the list to secure their copy.

“While we don’t record peak number of holds when a book is released, we can say that this title has more demand on it than we anticipated,” Matt Abbott, TPL’s collection development manager, said.

“We are in the process of ordering more copies to ensure TPL customers can access one in the format of their choice.”

For context, the TPL book with the second highest number of holds at the moment only has half the waitlist as “Spare,” with 1,459 holds in place for “A World of Curiosity.”

There’s literally over 5,000 people in Toronto who’ve put a hold on Spare so far at the library (print & digital). Torontonians buying the book are a whole other category, but basically I’ve got 5000 neighbours who’ll wait their turn to borrow this drama as long as it’s free ����

However, peering down a historical lens, other books have received magnitudes of crazed attention, though few have compared.

“Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff, which captures the first nine months of Donald Trump’s U.S. presidency, had a TPL waitlist of 2,287 holds when it was released in 2018.

Nearly two decades ago, J.K. Rowling’s feverishly-anticipated “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” had 4,819 on hold at Toronto libraries when it was first released in 2005 as the sixth novel in the series.

From a literary perspective, it seems only Harry Potter can compete with the intrigue readers have displayed for Prince Harry.