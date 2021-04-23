Wake up to clear, cold conditions, with wind chills in the minus twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast
We have bright blue skies to enjoy until closer to noon, when some clouds converge in our region.
As far as the weekend goes, cooler than average temperatures are here for the next 3 days, with a warm-up coming early next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Sun / PM Cloud
High: 6
Evening: 5
Saturday – Clearing
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 8
Sunday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 9