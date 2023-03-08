Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'

A Calgary councillor is calling on Calgarians to stand in solidarity for inclusivity following recent protests of drag performances including a family-friendly reading event at a local library.

In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says "hope to erode our freedoms" by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.

"I am disgusted and outraged by the attempts to disrupt events and intimidate performers and attendees," said Walcott in his letter. "The 2SLGBTQIA+ community deserves our firm and public support. Every vision I have of Calgary's future, and every story I know of its past, is one that includes them."

The disruption of the Reading with Royalty event at the Seton Library on Feb. 25 led to criminal charges of mischief and causing a disturbance against Derek Reimer, a leader of the Mission7 street church, as well as six harassment charges laid by City of Calgary peace officers. The protest allegedly included homophobic and transphobic slurs.

In response to the events at Seton Library, the Calgary Public Library (CPL) later cancelled its Reading with Royalty event at Southwood Library that had been scheduled for March 4 "in the interest of ensuring safety."

Please read our official statement regarding Reading with Royalty https://t.co/RiddH5nCXr pic.twitter.com/22XpoPu3MW

Library representatives confirmed the family-friendly reading events, part of a partnership between the CPL and Calgary Pride, have taken place at Calgary libraries for more than five years and there are no plans to end the popular inclusive initiative.

Walcott says the hateful protests targeting Trans people and drag performers are "rooted in archaic views twisted to suit the moral panic of the day" under the guise of "defending children" and the protesters spew hateful, unsubstantiated claims to manufacture fear.

He encourages protesters to look elsewhere if their intention is helping young Albertans.

"If you truly wish to protect children, you can do so by helping to build a supportive, inclusive, and equitable society. Over 160,000 children in Alberta live in poverty. Between 25 and 40 per cent of 2SLGBTQIA+ youth have reported experiencing homelessness or housing instability in their lives, often due to rejection from family members during the coming out process."

According to Walcott, elected officials are doing what they can within their ability to end the hateful protests with "care and consideration for the rights and freedoms we enjoy" and he's calling on all Calgarians to support "these courageous performers, librarians, staff, parents, children and attendees" of these events.

"It is when we as a community stand together in solidarity and mutual support that we bring to life the inclusive Calgary we desire."

The 2SLGBTQIA+ community deserves our firm and public support. #yyc #yyccc https://t.co/sDS7Kiql4E pic.twitter.com/gqtuOrZvmi