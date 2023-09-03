Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to return to Barrie next weekend

A fundraiser to end intimate partner violence will return to Barrie this weekend.

Celebrating its 22nd year, the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event hopes to raise $70,000 to help end domestic abuse against women and children.

"There are a lot of stories of women and children that make it through and get on with their life," said Deb James, Community Development Manager with the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie. "They get an apartment, a great new job, and they get to the other side and walk a mile is about that, empowering women and children and families and everybody to help women get to the next point of their life."

The event will be held at Heritage Park on September 9, starting at 11 a.m.