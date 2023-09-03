Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to return to Barrie next weekend
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
A fundraiser to end intimate partner violence will return to Barrie this weekend.
Celebrating its 22nd year, the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event hopes to raise $70,000 to help end domestic abuse against women and children.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
"There are a lot of stories of women and children that make it through and get on with their life," said Deb James, Community Development Manager with the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie. "They get an apartment, a great new job, and they get to the other side and walk a mile is about that, empowering women and children and families and everybody to help women get to the next point of their life."
The event will be held at Heritage Park on September 9, starting at 11 a.m.
-
LaSalle police stop woman driving 84 km/h over limitA woman was charged with stunt driving in LaSalle after speeding more than 80 km/h over the limit.
-
Calgary and District Labour Council hosts Labour Day drive to benefit local food banksThe Calgary and District Labour Council, which represents 44,000 union members in the public and private sectors, says it encouraged its membership to donate food and money.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QBSaskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-