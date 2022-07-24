Walk for Chiari returns in Bradford
The annual Walk for Chiari kicked off on Saturday in Bradford.
After a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of people came together to raise awareness and funds to support those with the rare brain condition
The walk was helped organized by Jennifer Donkin whose son, Mason, was diagnosed with Chiari in 2017.
“It’s amazing to be back. As soon as we were told by the town That we were able to host the event we instantly just jumped on the planning mode,” said Donkin.
This years Walk for Chiari was the fourth time the event has taken place in Bradford.
Organizers say the goal is to raise funds for Sick Kids Hospital, where Mason has been receiving care for the last number of years.
“We have a goal of 50 thousand dollars but in our hearts it doesn’t end there,” said Frank Donkin, Mason’s father.
“there’s so much more to give back to Sick Kids, number one, we feel, and to help grow the research centre.”
The Donkin’s are hoping to create a research Centre for Chiari which would be the first of its kind in Canada.
-
Annual Lac Ste. Anne pilgrims supported by Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation ahead of Papal visitAs Lac Ste. Anne prepares for the Papal visit on Tuesday, annual Indigenous pilgrims have had to find a new place to camp.
-
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology MondayRoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
-
Thousands without power after Ontario thunderstormsThousands of people are without power as strong thunderstorms sweep through much of southern Ontario.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identifiedA Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
-
Edmonton's Blue Plate Diner to close down 'for good'A popular central Edmonton diner and brunch spot is closing its doors after 18 years of operation.
-
-
Back to Batoche Days wraps up its 50th anniversary with record attendanceBack to Batoche wrapped up its 50th anniversary with a record attendance over the weekend.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders cautiously await Pope's apologyPope Francis officially arrived in Canada on Sunday for a long-awaited trip aimed at advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, but some B.C. community leaders don't believe the visit goes far enough to start the healing process.
-
'All the beautiful weirdos': Moose Jaw gamers expo focuses on openness and inclusivityIt all started with four guys, sitting in a basement in Moose Jaw, all looking to share their love of one singular thing — gaming.