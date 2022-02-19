‘Walk for Reconciliation’ in response to recent incident west of Sudbury
A ‘ Walk for Reconciliation’ was held in the Massey area, west of Sudbury Feb 18 following a recent incident where video surfaced of youth partying and showing disrespect to an ‘Every Child Matters Flag.’
Organizers of the walk said the walk was needed in response to the incident which offended community members.
“We want forgiveness, we want remorsefulness, and we want apologies. We want the best for something to come out of something that’s negative,” said Cynthia Owl.
“We were shocked and hurt that we saw people that we knew involved with this,” Aleesha Toulose said during the walk.
“So, it just snowballed from there. It did not feel good for any of us. It just basically started off from a Facebook comment that we should get together and do this rally.”
Organizers said they have heard from some of the youth involved in the video who have since apologized.
