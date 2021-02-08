The frigid cold weather is even more bitter for people with no place to call home.

Alliston's Out of the Cold program aims to help those without a warm place to sleep but needs funding to operate.

The program's 2nd annual 'Coldest Night of the Year' event is going virtual, with all money raised locally going towards local needs.

Alliston's Out of the Cold executive director Jenifer Pergentile says they have three regular programs in need of financial help.

"The first is the emergency overnight shelter, then we have a community dinner program, as well as an outreach program, and currently we're offering some interim program for drop-in during the day," she says.

The national event takes place on Feb. 20.