Walk-in appointments now available for Simcoe Muskoka residents looking to get their third dose

Walk-in appointments are now available for Simcoe Muskoka residents looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is now allowing walk-in appointments at community clinics to increase accessibility.

Previously, an appointment was required for those looking to get their third dose. While appointments are still encouraged, the health unit says walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come basis.

Those eligible to receive their booster include individuals who received their second dose at least 84 days ago and are aged 18 and older. Those who are at least 16 years of age and are healthcare workers, those are Indigenous, or a household member of an Indigenous person also meet the requirements.

The health unit continues to recommend that adults over the age of 30 receive Moderna, but those who would prefer Pfizer can request it at their appointment.

A list of available walk-in clinics near you can be found here.