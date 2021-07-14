Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at Windsor-Essex mass clinics

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments for first doses are now available for all age groups at mass vaccination sites.

The vaccines are available for residents 12 years of age and older.

Here’s a list of the vaccination sites and hours of operation.

Online booking is still available on the WEVax website.

Due to the interchangeability of mRNA vaccines, the health unit says you will receive either Pfizer or Moderna at our clinics. Due to vaccine supply, they cannot guarantee a specific mRNA vaccine. Consent for the mRNA vaccine you receive will be reaffirmed/obtained at time of vaccination.

WECHU says when attending your appointment, ID must be provided. Residents are asked to bring a health card or other identification showing who you are and where you live. Some examples include a driver’s licence, health card, passport, student card or other forms of ID such as registered mail, work ID or pay stub.