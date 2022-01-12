Walk-ins available for COVID-19 vaccine doses at some Waterloo Region clinics

Select Waterloo Region vaccine clinics are offering walk-ins for first, second and third doses, depending on age groups.

A news release from the region said clinics have added availability. Officials are encouraging people who have an appointment booked later in January or in February to get their dose as soon as possible, as long as they are eligible.

These clinics are offering walk-ins, depending on capacity:

Cambridge Pinebush: First dose (5-11), first and second dose (12-17), first and second dose (adults 18+)

The Boardwalk: First and second dose (5-11)

Bingemans: First and second dose (12-17), first, second and third dose (adults 18+)

150 Frederick: First and second dose (12-17), first, second and third dose (adults 18+)

Clinics will give the Moderna vaccine to adults 30 and older, and Pfizer will be saved for anyone under the age of 30.

“Residents are strong encouraged to take the first mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) available to them. Moderna is safe and highly effective, and there is emerging evidence that Moderna induces somewhat higher antibody levels and its protection may be more durable than Pfizer,” the release from the region said.

This comes a day after the region’s Committee of the Whole meeting where the vaccine task force said 29,000 vaccine appointments were available.

Regional councillors also asked during meeting if more walk-ins could be added for children before the return to in-class learning.

Appointments can be booked online.

Bingemans Conference Centre



➡️12-17 years old (first and second dose)

➡️18+ years old (first, second and third dose)



�� 425 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener

�� Seven days per week from 9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

— Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) January 12, 2022

150 Frederick Street Vaccination Clinic



➡️12-17 years old (first and second dose)

➡️18+ years old (first, second and third dose)



�� 150 Frederick St, Kitchener

�� Tuesday - Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.