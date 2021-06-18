Walk-ins now welcome at Vancouver Island COVID-19 vaccine sites

The Vancouver Island health authority is opening its COVID-19 mass immunization clinics to any adult who has not yet made an appointment to get a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Island Health says anyone 18 or older can now walk in to a vaccine clinic and get their first shot without an appointment.

“With vaccine supply increasing, Island Health is able to provide a limited number of walk-in appointments each day at mass immunization clinics, and expand the number of appointments available for booking across Vancouver Island,” the health authority said in a statement Friday morning.

Local health officials say walk-ins will be limited by the daily vaccine supply at each clinic.

Registration through the province’s Get Vaccinated program is still encouraged, and walk-in vaccinations are for first doses only.

Anyone looking to get their second dose must book an appointment through the provincial Get Vaccinated system.

British Columbians between the ages of 12 and 17 must make an appointment for their first vaccination or accompany an adult to their scheduled appointment.

As of Thursday, approximately 76.5 per cent of adults in B.C. had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.